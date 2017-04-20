Giants' Mike Morse: Makes first rehab start Wednesday
Morse (hamstring) went 1-for-3 in Wednesday's rehab start with High-A San Jose, Alex Pavlovic of CSN Bay Area reports.
The report states that the 35-year-old slugger could get a call to the majors as early as next week. The Giants have had an offensive black hole in left field all season, so any healthy bat who produces in that spot in the lineup -- even with poor defense -- could stick long-term. Morse will have to prove that he is healthy and effective with a couple more rehab starts at the Triple-A level, but those in deep leagues looking for cheap power may want to take a low-risk shot on the veteran outfielder.
More News
-
Giants' Mike Morse: Set to start rehab assignment•
-
Giants' Mike Morse: Close to playing in games•
-
Giants' Mike Morse: Several weeks of rehab ahead•
-
Giants' Mike Morse: Out 'awhile' with hamstring injury•
-
Giants' Mike Morse: Suffers hamstring injury•
-
Giants' Mike Morse: In conversation to crack MLB roster•
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...