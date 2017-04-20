Morse (hamstring) went 1-for-3 in Wednesday's rehab start with High-A San Jose, Alex Pavlovic of CSN Bay Area reports.

The report states that the 35-year-old slugger could get a call to the majors as early as next week. The Giants have had an offensive black hole in left field all season, so any healthy bat who produces in that spot in the lineup -- even with poor defense -- could stick long-term. Morse will have to prove that he is healthy and effective with a couple more rehab starts at the Triple-A level, but those in deep leagues looking for cheap power may want to take a low-risk shot on the veteran outfielder.