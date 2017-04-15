Giants' Mike Morse: Set to start rehab assignment
Morse (hamstring) is expected to leave extended spring training Sunday to join High-A San Jose, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.
The veteran has been rehabbing from a hamstring injury that sidelined his chances of making the Giants' roster, but it appears he's ready to return to regular action. Morse is eventually expected to join Triple-A Sacramento once they return from their current road trip. The 35-year-old slugged two homers en route to a .258/.343/.516 slash line this spring, so there may be something left in the tank for a comeback attempt.
