Morse is one of 28 non-roster invitees the Giants will bring to Arizona for spring training, CSN Bay Area reports.

Morse hadn't done much over his last two seasons with the Marlins and the Pirates (five homers and 19 RBI in 264 plate appearances), but he did have deep league value as a power bat the last time he was on San Francisco's roster in 2014 (16 homers and 61 RBI). While an aging slugger shouldn't generate much fantasy interest, there is an outside chance that he could win the vacant starting job in left field with a strong spring. Mac Williamson and Jarrett Parker are the clear favorites to land the job, but the Giants have built a reputation of favoring veterans over unproven youngsters, so Morse should be given a chance to compete and could be worth a late-round flyer in NL-only formats.