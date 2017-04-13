Hundley went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored in Wednesday's victory over the Diamondbacks.

Hundley, assuming primary catching duties for the injured Buster Posey (head), waited until his last at-bat to make an impact, but it ultimately provided some well-desired insurance for the San Francisco relief corps. The 33-year-old is now hitting .313 on the season and should continue to start behind the dish until Posey is ready for action again.

