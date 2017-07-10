Giants' Nick Hundley: Drives in two in loss

Hundley went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI during Sunday's loss to Miami.

The backstop is playing sparingly and enters the All-Star break with an underwhelming four homers, 15 RBI, 16 runs and a .264/.286/.443 slash line. There aren't many fantasy settings where those numbers move the needle.

