Giants' Nick Hundley: Drives in two in loss
Hundley went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI during Sunday's loss to Miami.
The backstop is playing sparingly and enters the All-Star break with an underwhelming four homers, 15 RBI, 16 runs and a .264/.286/.443 slash line. There aren't many fantasy settings where those numbers move the needle.
