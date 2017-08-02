Giants' Nick Hundley: Homers in win Tuesday
Hundley went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Athletics.
The veteran backstop has served as the Giants' designated hitter during their two-game road stint against their crosstown rivals, collecting three hits in those two starts. The series against Oakland shifts back to San Francisco on Wednesday, so Hundley should return to seeing only a start or two per week going forward.
More News
-
Giants' Nick Hundley: Back in action Monday•
-
Giants' Nick Hundley: Dealing with headache following foul tip off mask•
-
Giants' Nick Hundley: Drives in two in loss•
-
Giants' Nick Hundley: Smacks two-run homer in win•
-
Giants' Nick Hundley: Homers while filling in for injured starter•
-
Giants' Nick Hundley: Stuck behind perennial All-Star•
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...