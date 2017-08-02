Giants' Nick Hundley: Homers in win Tuesday

Hundley went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Athletics.

The veteran backstop has served as the Giants' designated hitter during their two-game road stint against their crosstown rivals, collecting three hits in those two starts. The series against Oakland shifts back to San Francisco on Wednesday, so Hundley should return to seeing only a start or two per week going forward.

