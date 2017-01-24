Hundley signed a contract with the Giants on Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

The catcher has reportedly passed his physical, and is just waiting on the Giants to make a corresponding 40-man move to make it official. Hundley slashed .260/.320/.439 across 317 plate appearances with the Rockies last season and will serve as the backup to Buster Posey in San Francisco. The deal is expected to be a major league contract worth $2 million.