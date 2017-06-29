Giants' Nick Hundley: Smacks two-run homer in win

Hundley went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Colorado.

Hundley gave the Giants the lead with a two-run bomb in the bottom of the fourth off Kyle Freeland, his third of the year. While Hundley owns good pop - he's hit double-digit home runs in three of the last four seasons - he remains the backup to All-Star Buster Posey, so don't expect too much production from him going forward.

