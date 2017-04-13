Giants' Nick Hundley: Takes seat Thursday
Hundley is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rockies, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Hundley, serving as the Giants' primary catcher, will get the day off after playing in three straight games (starting two). Tim Federowicz will take over behind the plate, though Hundley will continue to get the bulk of reps at catcher with Buster Posey (head) out.
