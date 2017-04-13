Hundley is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rockies, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hundley, serving as the Giants' primary catcher, will get the day off after playing in three straight games (starting two). Tim Federowicz will take over behind the plate, though Hundley will continue to get the bulk of reps at catcher with Buster Posey (head) out.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories