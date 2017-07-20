Giants' Reyes Moronta: Recovering from muscle issue in shoulder
Moronta has missed time this season with a muscle issue in his shoulder, J.J. Cooper of Baseball America reports.
The injury caused Double-A Richmond to put him on the disabled list June 3, but the reliever appears to be nearing as a return as he just made his first rehab appearance with the Arizona League Giants on July 16. Before the injury, Moronta had an ERA with 4.00 with 26 strikeouts in 18.0 innings for Double-A Richmond. He was also on the big league roster for one game in May but did not make an appearance.
