Giants' Ryder Jones: Activated and optioned to Triple-A
Jones was activated from the 10-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Jones was initially expected to move to Triple-A for a rehab assignment but the team has ultimately decided to officially send him to the minors for regular action. The third baseman is expected to suit up for Sacramento on Tuesday.
