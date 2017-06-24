Jones had his contract purchased from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The struggling Aaron Hill was designated for assignment to clear room on the roster for Jones. The 23-year-old, who slashed .299/.390/.553 with 10 homers in 53 games with Sacramento before being promoted, should be in line for regular playing time at third base with Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) on the DL.