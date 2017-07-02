X-rays on Jones' hand came back negative, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jones was lifted from Saturday's extra-innings win in the 10th inning after getting hit by a pitch. While initial X-rays came back clean, the Giants will send him for some more tests Sunday as precaution. Consider him day-to-day for now.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories