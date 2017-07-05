Jones (hand) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Although most reports seem to indicate that Jones is nearing a return to the lineup, the Giants will play things safely for one more night by keeping him out for the fourth game in a row. Jae-Gyun Hwang will take over at third base in his stead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast