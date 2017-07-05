Giants' Ryder Jones: Held out Wednesday
Jones (hand) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Although most reports seem to indicate that Jones is nearing a return to the lineup, the Giants will play things safely for one more night by keeping him out for the fourth game in a row. Jae-Gyun Hwang will take over at third base in his stead.
