Jones (hand) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jones was hit by a pitch on his hand during Saturday's contest and will head to the bench in order to give his hand ample time to heal. Jae-Gyun Hwang will draw the start at third, batting seventh.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories