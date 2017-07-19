Giants' Ryder Jones: Out couple days following HBP
Jones was hit by a pitch on the right wrist Tuesday night in a game for Triple-A Sacramento, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Thankfully this is the opposite wrist that caused him to spend much of July on the disabled list. Nonetheless, the Giants expect Jones to return to the River Cats' lineup in a couple days. Consider him day-to-day for now.
More News
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.