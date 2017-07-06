Giants' Ryder Jones: Out of lineup Thursday
Jones (hand) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Jones has been out for the last three games after getting struck by a pitch during Sunday's extra-inning contest with the Pirates. There has not been any new information regarding the third baseman's condition, but the team will opt to give Jae-Gyun Hwang another start at the hot corner for the series finale. Jones could potentially be available off the bench, although the Giants may choose to give him extra rest instead.
More News
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...