Jones (hand) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Jones has been out for the last three games after getting struck by a pitch during Sunday's extra-inning contest with the Pirates. There has not been any new information regarding the third baseman's condition, but the team will opt to give Jae-Gyun Hwang another start at the hot corner for the series finale. Jones could potentially be available off the bench, although the Giants may choose to give him extra rest instead.