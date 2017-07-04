Jones (hand) remains out of the lineup Tuesday, but may be available to pinch hit, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jones last appeared in the lineup Saturday, where he was forced to exit after getting hit on the hand with a pitch. After getting held out Sunday and Monday, the plan is to take batting practice Tuesday to test out how the hand feels. If everything checks out, Jones could be available off the bench, but appears in line to be back in action soon regardless. In the meantime, Jae-Gyun Hwang will make his fourth start in the last five games at third base for the Fourth of July showdown with the Tigers.