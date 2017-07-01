Jones is starting at third base and batting seventh against the Pirates on Saturday, Henry Schulman of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After giving way to Jae-Gyun Hwang over the past couple of games, Jones will return to man the hot corner. Manager Bruce Bochy seems content giving both players playing time in Eduardo Nunez's (hamstring) absence, which effectively handicaps both of their fantasy values. The 23-year-old has just one hit in 19 at-bats since his call up, so he will need to pick things up or risk a demotion back to the minors once Nunez is activated sometime in early July.