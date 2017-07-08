Giants' Ryder Jones: Sent to disabled list
Jones was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a wrist contusion Friday.
Jones hasn't played since July 1 with the injury, so this move will be backdated the maximum three days. As such, it's possible that Jones could return on July 14, the club's first day back in action after the All-Star break. It's entirely possible Jones would have remained active if not for the break; as is, he could miss just three additional games in the best-case scenario.
