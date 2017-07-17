Jones (hand) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Jones has been out since getting hit on the hand by a pitch back on July 1, but it seems like he's nearing a return to the big-league club. No word has come forth as to how long he'll remain with the River Cats, although given the other injuries plaguing the team in the majors, it seems likely that he'll be back sooner rather than later.