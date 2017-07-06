Dyson needed only seven pitches to retire the Tigers in order for his fourth save Wednesday.

All four of those saves have come since his move to San Francisco, and Dyson has a 3.48 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with the Giants. He put up a 10.80 ERA and 2.58 WHIP over 17 appearances with Texas, so this is quite the change of pace. Dyson looks to be a relatively steady closing option while Mark Melancon (elbow) remains out.