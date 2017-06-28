Dyson is expected to assume closing duties for the Giants after Mark Melancon (elbow) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After being acquired by the Giants on June 6, Dyson has accumulated an ERA of 4.91 with a 10:3 K:BB in eight appearances on the mound. It remains yet to be seen whether Dyson will indeed stick in the role during Melancon's stay on the DL, but for time being, the 29-year-old looks like the ninth-inning man for San Francisco. Following a 38-save campaign just a year ago with the Rangers, Dyson has struggled this season, but will have the opportunity to claim a key role in the Giants bullpen moving forward if he can revert back to his 2016 form.