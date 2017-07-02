Giants' Sam Dyson: Notches another save for Giants
Dyson pitched a perfect ninth inning while recording one strikeout Sunday against the Pirates to pick up his second save as a member of the Giants.
He now has two saves in two days and appears to have established himself as the Giants' closer for as long as Mark Melancon (elbow) is out. This is likely quite frustrating for any of Dyson's owners who understandably dropped him after he pitched his way off the Rangers' roster earlier this season. Of course, he is more than capable of self-combusting once again, but for those searching for waiver wire saves, he is a great short-term add.
