Dyson pitched a scoreless inning on one hit while striking out one to pick up his first save with the Giants Saturday against the Pirates.

Dyson came on to protect a one-run lead in the 11th inning, and despite allowing a baserunner, was able to close out the contest. Despite having posted unacceptable ERA and WHIP levels all season, if he continues to pick up save opportunities while Mark Melancon (elbow) is on the disabled list, he'll continue to have fantasy value based on his ability to close out games.