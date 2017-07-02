Giants' Sam Dyson: Notches first save with Giants
Dyson pitched a scoreless inning on one hit while striking out one to pick up his first save with the Giants Saturday against the Pirates.
Dyson came on to protect a one-run lead in the 11th inning, and despite allowing a baserunner, was able to close out the contest. Despite having posted unacceptable ERA and WHIP levels all season, if he continues to pick up save opportunities while Mark Melancon (elbow) is on the disabled list, he'll continue to have fantasy value based on his ability to close out games.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...