Giants' Sam Dyson: Picks up fourth save
Dyson gave up a run on three hits but still managed to record his fourth save Friday against San Diego.
This is the kind of shakiness that preceded Dyson's demise in Texas. He allowed a ridiculous 31 hits over 16.2 innings for the Rangers and has now allowed 13 hits over 13.1 innings with the Giants. Dyson has been solid for San Francisco thus far, with a 3.38 ERA and four saves in as many chances, but he won't last long if he can't keep runners off the bases.
