Dyson was charged with two runs while recording just one out in Saturday's loss to the Mets.

The Giants took a chance on the former closer when Texas designated Dyson for assignment in early June. Despite tossing a handful of clean outings, Dyson has suffered two blowup with the Giants and is left with a 7.71 ERA in San Francisco after posting an ugly 9.56 ERA with the Rangers.

