Duggar is hitting .286 with two doubles and four strikeouts in seven at-bats with High-A San Jose since returning from a hip injury.

He missed the first seven weeks of the season with the hip issue, and instead of heading back to Double-A, where he finished 2016, he is getting eased back into things in the California League.

