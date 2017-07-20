Giants' Steven Duggar: Elbow, hip injuries take toll on playing time
Duggar has missed most of this season while dealing with hip and elbow injuries, J.J. Cooper of Baseball America reports.
Just days after being activated from from the hip injury June 28, Duggar returned to the disabled list with an elbow injury June 30. Since coming off the DL from the elbow problem July 15, Duggar has has gone 3-for-11 in three games to bring his season tally to 5-for-18 with High-A San Jose.
