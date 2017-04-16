Okert was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.

Okert was up with the Giants for a brief stint earlier this season, but did not make an appearance before he was sent back down. The left-hander will take the roster spot of Jarrett Parker (broken clavicle) in the short term, though it's likely the team eventually uses the spot to add outfield help.

