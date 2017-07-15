Giants' Steven Okert: Cracking under pressure of runners on base
Okert has pitched in 5.2 innings since being called up June 23, collecting seven strikeouts.
On the season, Okert's strikeouts stands at 14 in 18.2 innings with a high ERA of 6.75. It's been a step backwards for the reliever, who made his major league debut in 2016 and recorded 14 strikeouts in 14.0 innings with an ERA of 6.75. The big difference has been his lack of composure with runners on base. He's only stranding 50 percent of baserunners, an incredibly low number that should only improve as Okert continues getting chances.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...