Okert has pitched in 5.2 innings since being called up June 23, collecting seven strikeouts.

On the season, Okert's strikeouts stands at 14 in 18.2 innings with a high ERA of 6.75. It's been a step backwards for the reliever, who made his major league debut in 2016 and recorded 14 strikeouts in 14.0 innings with an ERA of 6.75. The big difference has been his lack of composure with runners on base. He's only stranding 50 percent of baserunners, an incredibly low number that should only improve as Okert continues getting chances.