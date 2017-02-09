Okert will compete for a spot on the 25-man roster this spring, CSN Bay Area reports.

Okert received a cup of coffee last September, striking out 14 batters over 14 innings. With Javier Lopez retiring Wednesday, there is one spot open for a left-handed specialist on the 25-man roster. Okert figures to compete with Josh Osich (knee) for that spot. The latter has more of a major league track record, but is also coming off of minor knee surgery. How they perform this spring should ultimately decide who wins the vacant job.

