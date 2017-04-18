Giants' Tim Federowicz: Designated for assignment
Federowicz was designated for assignment Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This is the corresponding move with Buster Posey returning from the 7-day DL. If Federowicz clears waivers, he'll wind up with Triple-A Sacramento.
