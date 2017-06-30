Giants' Trevor Brown: Lands on DL
Brown was placed on the disabled list with a concussion Friday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Brown suffered the concussion after being struck by a foul tip during Wednesday's game. The 25-year-old hasn't played in any games for the Giants this season after appearing in 75 contests in 2016. During his time with Triple-A Sacramento this year, Brown is hitting just .148/.210/.165 with no home runs and no RBI in 115 at-bats.
