Giants' Trevor Brown: Optioned to Triple-A
Brown (ankle) was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento upon the completion of his rehab assignment Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Brown rolled his ankle March 21 and has been on the disabled list all season. With Buster Posey and Nick Hundley already in place at catcher for the Giants, Brown will serve as organizational depth.
