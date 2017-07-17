Giants' Trevor Brown: Returns from MiLB concussion DL
Brown (concussion) is 2-for-9 with two RBI and a run scored since returning from the disabled list with Triple-A Sacramento.
Brown ultimately missed two weeks of action after incurring a concussion in late June. He'll resume his regular spot in the River Cats' catching rotation now as he looks to improve his rough .153/.216/.169 slash line on the campaign.
More News
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...