Blach (4-5) served up seven runs on 11 hits and a walk over just three innings in a loss to the Mets on Friday.

Blach had a strong start to the season, but has utterly collapsed over his last four starts. He has now served up 22 earned runs in just 21.1 innings in that span, including seven runs in two of his last three outings. His ERA has shot all the way up to 4.86 as a result, and it's time to wonder just how long his leash will be.