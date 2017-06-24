Giants' Ty Blach: Continues slide against Mets
Blach (4-5) served up seven runs on 11 hits and a walk over just three innings in a loss to the Mets on Friday.
Blach had a strong start to the season, but has utterly collapsed over his last four starts. He has now served up 22 earned runs in just 21.1 innings in that span, including seven runs in two of his last three outings. His ERA has shot all the way up to 4.86 as a result, and it's time to wonder just how long his leash will be.
More News
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...