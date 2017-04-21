Giants' Ty Blach: Could jump into rotation
Blach is an option to jump into the Giants' rotation in place of the injured Madison Bumgarner (shoulder), Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Blach has worked exclusively out of the bullpen for the Giants this year, but the team has reportedly kept him stretched out in case they needed an extra starter, and they will indeed need one at this point with Bumgarner sidelined. The Giants figure to officially announce Bumgarner's replacement at some point in the near future, but if Blach is ultimately called upon to fill the spot, his first start would come against a Dodgers team that managed just three hits over 11 innings against him in 2016.
