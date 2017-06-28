Blach (5-5) pitched 6.1 innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits and three walks, with six strikeouts in Wednesday's win over Colorado.

Blach allowed just one earned run to the high-powered Rockies - though both errors that led to runs were his - to earn his fifth win of the season. It's the kind of bounce back performance the Giants were hoping for, as Blach got shelled in each of his last four starts. He'll look to continue the turnaround next Wednesday when he faces the Tigers.