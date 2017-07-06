Blach (6-5) held the Tigers to three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two in a winning effort Wednesday.

Despite failing to miss many bats, as usual, Blach managed to meet the minimum requirements for a quality start. With his unhelpful rate stats (4.60 ERA, 1.34 WHIP), the rookie is only useful in formats where his low-strikeout ways and tendency for pitching deep into games give him some degree of value.

