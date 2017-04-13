Giants' Ty Blach: Staying ready for possible start
Manager Bruce Bochy said he wants to keep Blach ready for a start, Andrew Baggarly of Bay Area News Group reports.
Blach made the Giants as a reliever out of spring training, though his impressive track record has kept him on Bochy's radar in the event that San Francisco would need an extra starter. He'll stick in the bullpen for now -- where he's allowed three runs through two innings this season -- but he could eventually be called upon for a spot start if the opportunity arises.
