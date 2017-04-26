Blach (0-1) was a tough-luck loser Tuesday against the Dodgers, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk through five innings. He struck out two.

Blach allowed two runs to score after three consecutive batters reached to start the fourth inning, but he didn't even allow a man past first base in any of his other frames. The lefty was called upon to make his first start of the season after Madison Bumgarner (ribs, shoulder) was lost for an extended period of time, and he acquitted himself nicely against the divisional foe. Blach should remain in the rotation for the foreseeable future after this appearance and will draw an extremely inviting home matchup with the Padres on Sunday.