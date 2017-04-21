Giants' Tyler Beede: Could take spot of injured Bumgarner
Beede could be called up to replace the injured Madison Bumgarner (shoulder) in the Giants' rotation, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Giants are in need of another starter with Bumgarner sidelined for several weeks, and they could decide to turn to Beede, one of the club's top prospects, and who is also on the same rest schedule as Bumgarner. Expect the team to reveal who will get the nod to replace Bumgarner at some point in the near future.
