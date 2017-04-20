Giants' Tyler Beede: Scoreless Triple-A start
Beede pitched 6.2 scoreless innings for Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, giving up three hits and three walks while striking out four.
He now boasts a 3.78 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in his first 16.2 innings in the Pacific Coast League, which are impressive marks given the extreme hitting environment. However, his 14.7 percent strikeout rate is somewhat concerning. That said, he remains the most appealing of the Giants' Triple-A starters from a fantasy perspective, whenever the team is ready to pull the plug on Matt Cain (5.31 FIP).
More News
-
Giants' Tyler Beede: Assigned to Triple-A•
-
Giants' Tyler Beede: Will compete for fifth starter job•
-
Giants' Tyler Beede: Strikes out 11 in start with Double-A Richmond•
-
Giants' Tyler Beede: Strikeouts galore of late at Double-A•
-
Giants' Tyler Beede: Surging recently at Double-A•
-
Giants' Tyler Beede: Mediocre start at Double-A•
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...