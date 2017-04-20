Beede pitched 6.2 scoreless innings for Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, giving up three hits and three walks while striking out four.

He now boasts a 3.78 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in his first 16.2 innings in the Pacific Coast League, which are impressive marks given the extreme hitting environment. However, his 14.7 percent strikeout rate is somewhat concerning. That said, he remains the most appealing of the Giants' Triple-A starters from a fantasy perspective, whenever the team is ready to pull the plug on Matt Cain (5.31 FIP).