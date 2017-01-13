Smith agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants on Friday, avoiding arbitration, CSN Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic reports.

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. He saw some looks late last season as a potential closer for the Giants, but will move back to a more comfortable role setting up closer Mark Melancon in 2017. Smith will become a free agent after the 2019 season.

