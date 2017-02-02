Bernard was invited to Giants camp for spring training, Alex Pavlovic of CSN Bay Area reports.

The 26-year-old spent 2016 splitting time between the Tigers' Double-A and Triple-A affiliates, accumulating a .279/.344/.396 line across 426 plate appearances between the two. The better of those numbers came in Double-A, as he struggled with a .235/.286/.302 line in 46 games at Triple-A. He'll likely return to the minors next season and serve as organizational depth.

