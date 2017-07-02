Bracho signed a $1.5 million deal with the Indians on Sunday.

While Bracho is a shortstop now, most evaluators see him moving to second base long term, where his fringe-average arm and mediocre lateral quickness will be less of a liability. As long as he can hold his own in the field, he has the potential to be an asset with the bat. A switch hitter, Bracho has one of the best hit tools in this year's July 2 signing class. Despite standing just 5-foot-11, 174 pounds, he generates a lot of hard contact and could develop into a 20-homer bat down the road. He is an average runner and likely won't contribute much on the bases.

