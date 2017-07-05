Almonte (biceps) was activated from the DL on Wednesday prior to Cleveland's game against the Padres, MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reports.

Almonte has been out since mid-May with a right shoulder injury, but is finally ready and recovered following a lengthy rehab assignment. The 28-year-old played well while shaking off the rust with Triple-A Columbus, but currently does not have a clear-cut role with the Indians upon his arrival. He could be in line to earn time in right field when the team goes up against left-handed pitching, but Bradley Zimmer has played well enough this season to maintain his spot in the outfield.

