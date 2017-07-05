Indians' Abraham Almonte: Activated from disabled list Wednesday
Almonte (biceps) was activated from the DL on Wednesday prior to Cleveland's game against the Padres, MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reports.
Almonte has been out since mid-May with a right shoulder injury, but is finally ready and recovered following a lengthy rehab assignment. The 28-year-old played well while shaking off the rust with Triple-A Columbus, but currently does not have a clear-cut role with the Indians upon his arrival. He could be in line to earn time in right field when the team goes up against left-handed pitching, but Bradley Zimmer has played well enough this season to maintain his spot in the outfield.
