Indians' Abraham Almonte: Could be nearing activation
Almonte (biceps) is hitting .361/.477/.611 with two home runs and one steal in 36 at-bats during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus.
He has played in three games in the last four days, and it would seem that his activation is right around the corner. Once activated, Almonte figures to get some starts in right field against lefties and generally serve as the Indians' fourth outfielder.
More News
-
Indians' Abraham Almonte: Halts rehab assignment•
-
Indians' Abraham Almonte: Set for OF time•
-
Indians' Abraham Almonte: Will DH in rehab assignment•
-
Indians' Abraham Almonte: Role after injury in question•
-
Indians' Abraham Almonte: Will miss 3-5 weeks•
-
Indians' Abraham Almonte: Placed on DL with biceps injury•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...