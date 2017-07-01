Almonte (biceps) is hitting .361/.477/.611 with two home runs and one steal in 36 at-bats during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus.

He has played in three games in the last four days, and it would seem that his activation is right around the corner. Once activated, Almonte figures to get some starts in right field against lefties and generally serve as the Indians' fourth outfielder.

