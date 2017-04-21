Almonte went 2-for-5 with a double and a run during Thursday's win over Minnesota.

Almonte's .361 slugging percentage is more telling than his .409 on-base percentage, as the outfielder offers limited pop and is unlikely to see regular playing time once Cleveland is at full health. You'll want to aim higher in the majority of mixed settings.

